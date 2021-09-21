Lionel Messi an injury doubt for Champions League clash with Man City

The 34-year-old was replaced late in the second half of Paris St Germain’s win over Lyon at the weekend.

Lionel Messi could be a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City next week as he faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his knee injury.

Lionel Messi suffers knee injury.

The 34-year-old Argentinian, who sensationally joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona last month, was substituted during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Lyon with a knee problem and underwent a scan on Tuesday.

A statement on PSG’s official website said: “Lionel Messi, who took a knock to his left knee against Lyon, underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which confirmed signs of bruising of the bone.

“A follow-up examination will be carried out in 48 hours.”

Lionel Messi puzzled by substitution.

Messi’s withdrawal by manager Mauricio Pochettino with the score at 1-1 caused consternation with the player himself seemingly puzzled by his premature exit.

PSG travel to Metz on Wednesday evening before hosting Montpellier at the weekend with City due at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday evening.

Following his move from Barcelona, Messi is yet to make a significant impact in the French capital.

However, he has only played for the full 90 minutes once out of his three appearances so far. This came in the PSG’s Champions League match which finished in a 1-1 draw away to Club Brugge.

Prior to this, he came on as a substitute to make his debut for the club in a 2-0 Ligue 1 victory at Reim on August 29th.

PSG and Man City are Champions League favourites.

PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with six wins in their opening six games.

The Champions League clash with Manchester City will see the two favourites for the trophy go head-to-head in what is arguably the most-anticipated group stage meeting this season.

The match will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday September 28th and you can find out how to watch it, and all the rest of the Champions League action this season here.

