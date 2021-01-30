Lionel Messi named 12th man after missing out on Team of the Year spot

With Christmas and 2020 firmly behind us, the excitement of FIFA fans in January was mostly generated by the announcement of the FIFA 21 Team of the Year.

70 of the best players from the past 12 months were nominated for this year’s TOTY. From early January, votes poured in from FIFA fans all over the world to decide the final XI – the definitive list of the world’s best footballers.

In total, 10 million votes from 185 countries were cast and while there were some notable omissions from the TOTY, there was no arguing with the choices made.

After playing pivotal roles in Liverpool’s Premier League winning season, Trent Alexander Arnold and Virgil van Dijk were named in the team while completing the defensive line-up was Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.

The midfielders were comprised of Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich and Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City while Manchester United’s star signing Bruno Fernandes also earned his place in the final XI.

There was a star-studded line-up of nominees for the three attacking positions making it one of the most competitive lines. Eventually, the fans decided on the devastating trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappé.

All of the TOTY players and their ratings are now available in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Following the announcement of the XI, fans were given the opportunity to vote for their FIFA Team of the Year’s 12th Man for a limited time.

The nominees for the 12th man were Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min and his fellow Premier League star Thiago Alcantara alongside Lionel Messi who was considered very unfortunate to miss out on a place in the starting team. In the end, there was only one who could take the final spot – Messi.

Meanwhile, TOTY stars Kimmich and Ronaldo were included in the first Team of the Week of 2021. Also named in that side was Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney following his side’s 4-0 win over West Brom at the start of the year.

Paul Pogba’s return to form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was also celebrated with a TOTW appearance this month as was the recent performances of Leicester City star James Maddison.

The FIFA 21 TOTW is announced every Wednesday with the players included available in FUT from 6pm for a limited time.

For all the latest FIFA news, head to the EA SPORTS website: https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-21

Read More About: FIFA, FIFA 21, Football, Lionel Messi, TOTY