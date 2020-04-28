The Ligue 1 Season In France Has Been Cancelled

The Ligue 1 season in France is set to be cancelled.

According to reports, the French top two divisions, Ligue 1 and 2, will be cancelled and clubs will not try to complete the current campaign. A new season will begin in August.

French publication L’Equipe report that the decision will be confirmed later on Tuesday.

Breaking | Ligue 1 & Ligue 2 seasons for 2019/20 are over. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 28, 2020

Info : Pour Ligue 1 et Ligue 2, saisons terminées. Reprise possible en août pour l’édition 2020-2021. — Bertrand Latour (@LatourBertrand) April 28, 2020

RMC report that the French government will outline that no football can be played in the country until August at the earliest.

As such, the 2019/20 campaign will be brought to a premature end.

The French football authorities will meet next week to discuss how to organise how promotion, relegation and the European places should be decided.

Paris Saint-Germain were top of Ligue 1, with 68 points from 27 games, 12 points clear of Marseille in second place.

Last week, The Dutch Eredivisie season was cancelled with immediate effect, with no champions declared.