League of Ireland players react to FIFA 23 ratings

FIFA 23 ratings.

League of Ireland players throughout the Premier Division have been reacting to their FIFA 23 player ratings, following the launch of EA SPORTS new game.

Players from Bohemians to Sligo Rovers, and St Patrick’s Athletic to Derry City all learned their fate for the game, with different reactions coming from all angles.

Unsurprisingly, Shamrock Rovers midfield star Jack Byrne leads the way with his rating of 70, with Bohemians netminder James Talbot behind him with a rating of 67.

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes is 66-rated for the game, alongside Derry City winger Michael Duffy and St Patrick’s Athletic star Chris Forrester.

Ireland international Graham Burke is also rated the same.

Meanwhile, there are a host of players rated on 65, with those names including Sean Gannon and Alan Mannus [Shamrock Rovers], Nando Pijnaker [Sligo Rovers], Patrick Hoban [Dundalk] and Patrick McEleney [Derry City].

Former Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers forward Eoin Doyle is also rated 65 for the game, and is currently playing for St Patrick’s Athletic.

Ahead of the release of @EASPORTSFIFA 23, we put @TomGrivo & @adam_o_reilly the test to guess each other's ratings & see who came out on top! ⚽️ The lads had mixed feelings about their ratings 🧐 FIFA 23 launches on Friday, September 30th #FIFA23 #FUT23 #FIFA23Ratings pic.twitter.com/tqJV3ICPz7 — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) September 21, 2022

Ireland U21 international Brian Maher, also of Derry City is rated 61 for the game, with Championship-bound Shamrock Rovers star Andy Lyons edging him with a 62 rating.

Fellow Ireland U21 defender Joe Redmond is rated at 60 for the game, having impressed at Richmond Park this season under Tim Clancy.

