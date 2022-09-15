Three men arrested in relation to alleged League of Ireland match-fixing

League of Ireland match-fixing arrests.

Three men have been arrested in relation to alleged match-fixing at League of Ireland matches.

Two men have been arrested in the Dublin region, with the other being detained in the Eastern region. All three are in their 30s.

The news comes four months after 10 men were arrested in relation to League of Ireland match-fixing as part of Operation Brookweed.

Garda statement on League of Ireland match-fixing.

A Garda Síochána press release issued on Thursday morning gave the following update:

“The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) of An Garda Síochána has today, Thursday 15th September 2022, carried out a day of action in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

Task force travels from France.

“As part of the planned operation two males (aged in their 30s) have been arrested in the Dublin Region, on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in South Dublin.

“A further male (30s) has been arrested in the Eastern Region, also on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

“Today’s operation is being supported by local Garda resources attached to both Regions. INTERPOL Officers attached to INTERPOL’s Match-Fixing Task Force have also travelled from INTERPOL HQ in Lyon, France to support the operation.”

FAI statement.

The FAI have issued the following statement in response to Thursday’s arrests:

“The FAI notes the latest developments in the ongoing Garda enquiry into alleged historical match fixing. The FAI, in conjunction with UEFA, remains committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing. As this continues to be a legal matter, we cannot comment further beyond this.”

