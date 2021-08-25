Close sidebar

Real Madrid have bid €160m for Kylian Mbappe

by The PA Team
Real Madrid have made a bid for Mbappe, who will be a free agent next summer.

Real Madrid have made a €160m bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from either club.

France’s L’Equipe said PSG’s position remained unchanged, with the Ligue 1 club determined to keep Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year even if he could then leave for nothing.

Spain’s Marca said the move was the first step by Real, who have long had their sights on the 22-year-old French World Cup winner.

Mbappe scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.

The As.com website quoted Real sources as saying however that the fact money was not an issue for Qatar-owned, oil-rich PSG was an obstacle for Real.

Sky Sports said the offer was made on Sunday.

PSG have no intention of selling Mbappe.

Any sale of Mbappe would allow PSG to recoup some of the costs of Lionel Messi’s salary package after they signed the Argentina forward and six times Ballon d’Or winner from Barcelona earlier this month.

PSG ended last season with only one major trophy, the French Cup, after losing the league title by one point to Lille and crashing out in the Champions League semi-finals.

Real, now managed by Italian Carlo Ancelotti, were runners-up domestically last season to city rivals Atletico.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, on loan initially and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at €180m.

(Reuters).

