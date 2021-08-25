PSG explain why they have rejected Real Madrid’s bid for Kylian Mbappe

PSG turned down the offer for French forward Mbappe, who is a free agent next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected an offer from Real Madrid for France forward Kylian Mbappe, the French club’s sporting director Leonardo told BFM and RMC Sport, saying the offer was “not sufficient” for PSG.

Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a €160m bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.

Leonardo final point to L’Équipe: "We as PSG did everything we could for Mbappé. The whole transfer window was around him. We're NOT happy. But if a player wants to leave… we won't hold him back. He can leave on our term. Like this is unaccetable”. 🔴🇫🇷 #Mbappe #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Leonardo said that PSG, who have just signed Argentina forward Lionel Messi from Barcelona, did not plan to discuss the Mbappe matter again with Real Madrid and that if Mbappe wanted to leave he would have to do so on PSG’s terms.

PSG director Leonardo on Mbappé bid from Real Madrid: “It seems like a strategy to try to get a NO from us, to show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get Mbappé for free. Kylian always promised he wouldn’t leave for free”. 🔴 #Mbappé #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

“Kylian Mbappe feels like leaving, this seems clear to me… Our goal is to extend and keep him. If a player wants to leave it must be under our terms. This applies not just to Kylian but to all players.”

Leonardo would not confirm the figure of €160m but said the bid was “around that”.

“We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today,” he added.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, on loan initially and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at €180m. His contract expires next summer and he will be a free agent if he does not sign a new deal with PSG.

(Reuters).

