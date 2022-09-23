Northern Ireland to axe Kyle Lafferty over sectarian remark in video

Kyle Lafferty video.

Northern Ireland are set to axe Kyle Lafferty from their squad, after he was filmed making a sectarian remark to another man in a bar.

The veteran striker was seen posing with the man, who then appears to say “up the Celts,” before Lafferty responded with the remark in question. The clip was initially posted on TikTok but has gained traction on other social media sites.

It is now being reported that the Irish FA will remove Lafferty from Ian Baraclough’s squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece.

Lafferty’s club Kilmarnock have also confirmed that they will be investigating the incident.

The 35-year-old Enniskillen native has enjoyed a long career playing for Northern Ireland, having made his debut as far back as May 2006.

Northern Ireland career.

With 20 goals, he is the second-highest goalscorer in the history of the Northern Ireland team, behind David Healy, who scored 38.

Lafferty’s 89 caps place him seventh in the all-time list, and two appearances over the coming days would have put him level with the legendary Mal Donaghy.

His biggest contribution to the Northern Irish team is arguably the seven goals he scored in qualifying for Euro 2016, helping them to a first ever European Championship.

While at the tournament in France, Northern Ireland reached the round of 16, with Lafferty making three appearances in the competition.

Long club career.

Lafferty’s long club career began at Burnley, before taking him to Rangers in 2008, where he would win three Scottish Premiership titles.

He has since represented clubs in England, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, Norway and Cyprus, before returning to Kilmarnock for a second stint in January of this year.

