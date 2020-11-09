Jurgen Klopp believes there should be five substitutes instead of three because of the hectic fixture schedule.

The Liverpool manager, speaking after the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, is unhappy over injuries suffered by Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Allison.

Klopp believes having three substitutes is not an option, but necessary to protect players from picking up injuries.

The German manager also said it’s not an advantage to have five substitutes. Trent will miss England’s three upcoming games vs Ireland, Belgium and Iceland after suffering an injury against Man City.

“It’s a lack of leadership,” Klopp told reporters, before saying that the Premier League “sold it completely wrong.”

“It’s not an advantage [to be able to use five substitutes], it’s a necessity. It happens in other countries, it was sold completely wrong and now you have this situation. Trent Alexander-Arnold had to be substituted

Pep Guardiola agrees with Klopp and thinks there should be five substitutes instead of three to prevent injuries from occurring.

“We did not speak about the result. We spoke about how we have to fight again about five substitutions,” Guardiola said following Sunday’s game in Manchester.

“Look, an international England player – Trent Alexander-Arnold – is injured. All around the world, five substitutions. Here, we believe we are more special and have only three.

“We don’t protect the players. That’s why it is a disaster. I will demand that we come back with five substitutions to help the players, the managers everywhere. If not, it is difficult to sustain it.”

Klopp also agreed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s criticism of the Premier League schedule.

The Manchester United manager hit out at his team being forced to player in the early kick-off on Saturday just over 48 hours after returning from a Champions League fixture in Istanbul.

“We have to find solutions, it’s so tough and we need to play football but Wednesday night and 12:30 pm [Saturday] must not be allowed,” Klopp said.

“If the Tuesday teams are in contention for Saturday that’s okay, but the Wednesday [teams] should not be in contention for those games.

“Tonight we lost Trent and I’m pretty sure Gareth is not fine. If we play the Euros, we will see who is involved in that.”

