Jurgen Klopp says being vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from a moral point of view’

The Liverpool boss says 99 per cent of his squad are fully vaccinated.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes getting a coronavirus vaccination should be mandatory “from a moral point of view”.

While the Reds boss accepts that view is unenforceable, the German, outspoken in his support of the vaccination programme, thinks players have a responsibility to follow the vast majority of the population.

Klopp said 99 per cent of his squad were fully vaccinated and have either had or were due to have their booster shot.

Jurgen Klopp.

That contrasts sharply with the situation in the English Football League, where a quarter of players have said they have no intention of getting themselves jabbed.

“From a moral point of view it should be mandatory for each person I think but that’s not from a legal point of view, if that makes sense,” Klopp said.

“It’s a question of persuading. If I do something that helps the people around me then for me that’s mandatory – but obviously some people see that differently.

“I’m 54 years old and I am really a big believer that you can convince people about the right things to do but I’m not sure in this specific case.

“England is a much better place vaccination-wise than Germany is for example.

“And it is unbelievable how aggressive the anti-vax scene is and how clear they are with all the things, they obviously know better than the rest of us, it is really tricky.”

Premier League’s Covid-19 chaos.

The Premier League, EFL and the Professional Footballers’ Association have arranged players’ meetings with England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam to discuss concerns regarding the vaccine.

It is understood in at least one meeting he was asked about an increased risk of heart inflammation as a result of getting vaccinated.

The #PL Board has postponed #AVLBUR because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the Aston Villa squad Full statement: https://t.co/0f2PmvCUg3 pic.twitter.com/sfJH787NH0 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 18, 2021

Van-Tam is believed to have told the players there was a small increased risk from the vaccines, but a far greater risk of heart inflammation from catching Covid.

PA Media.