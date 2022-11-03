John Aldridge on beating England, dreaming of Jack Charlton and a statue by the Liffey

John Aldridge reflects on the Jack Charlton years.

John Aldridge has said the 10 years he spent playing for Ireland under Jack Charlton made up the best part of his life.

A born-and-bred Scouser, Aldridge got to live his dream by lining out more than 100 times for his beloved Liverpool.

However, he holds equally-fond memories of his time playing in green.

The former Ireland striker has been in Dublin this week, along with fellow ex-Red Robbie Fowler, in celebration of Carlsberg’s 30th year in partnership with Liverpool.

During his stay, he has been reflecting on an era when Jack Charlton’s Ireland side was going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world.

John Aldridge: “I was blessed.”

“I was blessed, wasn’t I?” he said. “Two World Cups. What an experience. Euro ’88 when we beat England. Beating England, for me, was mega.

“It was like a derby with a lot of my mates playing with them and the way it was. I’ll never forget that day and obviously getting to the quarter-finals against Italy, that was remarkable for a small country like ourselves.

“And going to America, that was a great experience as well. 69 caps and 10 years. It was probably the best part of my life, those 10 years representing Ireland.

“I’m a Liverpool fan. I always wanted to play for Liverpool and live the dream, that was absolutely amazing along with the 10 years I had for Ireland.”

Jack Charlton.

As manager, Charlton was a huge part of those experiences, and the Northumberland native is still much-lamented on both sides of the Irish Sea, since his passing in 2020.

Aldridge went on to speak movingly about the his former boss and the impact he had on those who played under him.

“He was my favourite manager [to play under] by a mile,” says the ex-Tranmere Rovers boss. “I still miss him now. I still dream of him. He had that much of a bearing on all of us. I just loved him. I get emotional when I think about him and talk about him. That’s the stamp he put on me and a lot of our players.”

A statue for Jack Charlton?

Given the enduring love for Charlton here in Ireland, how about another statue in Dublin to go with the one in Cork Airport?

“I think it should have been done a long time ago,” Aldridge says. “I was in Cork Airport and a statue has been there for years of him fishing. Cork’s done it out of respect, which is brilliant for the Cork people.

“But why’s it not been done in Dublin? Especially at the Aviva. He’s done more for Ireland politically than anyone else. Football-wise, he took us to where we had never been near. Of course it should be done, it should have been done years ago when he was alive.

“I’m sure someone is out there with the money, whatever it costs, if the FAI can’t do it. Someone should do it and do it quick. If not by the Liffey fishing, why not the Aviva?”

It would certainly be a fitting tribute to a man who brought so much joy to the Irish public, as well as to Aldridge and his fellow players.

