Former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness emerges as ‘firm favourite’ to take over at Dundalk

by The PA Team
This is unexpected.

Former Donegal All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness has reportedly emerged as the ‘firm favourite’ to be appointed as the new Dundalk boss.

McGuinness is renowned primarily for his three-year spell in charge of the Donegal senior Gaelic footballers, during which he led the county to the 2012 All-Ireland title and three Ulster Championships.

According to Dundalk-based journalist Gerry Malone, McGuinness has signed a deal to join the Lilywhites, who have struggled in the League of Ireland this season with only two wins from 11 games.

Jim McGuinness reportedly watched Dundalk’s game at Finn Harps

McGuinness was supposedly in attendance in Ballybofey last week as Dundalk drew 1-1 with Finn Harps.

Dundalk have been on the hunt for a new management team after the departures of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan in April.

Sporting director Jim Magilton has been managing the team on an interim basis.

McGuinness will come as a surprise to many. After leaving Donegal in 2014, the Glenties man had a spell as a coach at Celtic’s Under-20s team before being appointed as assistant manager to Roger Schmidt at Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Sinobo Guoan, leaving that post just six months later.

In December 2018, he was then appointed head coach of Charlotte Independence in the USL Championship, American soccer’s second tier, but was sacked in June 2019 after just one win in 14 games.

McGuinness was also spotted taking a Galway senior football team training session in October 2020, but later said it was a one-off. He was also involved with Louth GAA club Naomh Mairtin in 2020.

Speaking in October 2020, McGuinness admitted that he was focused on furthering his career in soccer, not GAA, management.

“I think my focus is in soccer, yeah, my focus is definitely on soccer,” he said via the Irish Examiner.

“When you are back in Ireland and you are asked to go in (with GAA teams) and all, it whets the appetite for you, there’s no doubt about that. But my focus is on soccer and the journey that I’ve been on development-wise and trying to fulfil that, that’s where my focus is, yeah.”

Author: The PA Team

This article was written by a member of The PA Team.

