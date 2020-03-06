Man United Launch Investigation After Footage Shows Lingard Being Verbally Abused Following Derby Win

Manchester United have launched an investigation into alleged abuse aimed at Jesse Lingard on Thursday night, following the team’s 3-0 win at over Derby County.

Man United were at Pride Park for the FA Cup tie.

Odion Ighalo scored twice and Luke Shaw got the other goal in a comfortable victory which assured the club’s passage into the last eight of the competition.

However, following the match, Lingard, who started the game, was allegedly abused as he made his way onto United’s team bus.

In a video that has circulated on social media, the England midfielder appears to stop and sign autographs before stepping onto the bus.

Throughout the clip, a group of people can be heard shouting insults, some of which are racist, at Lingard while also goading him about his goals and assists record.

It is unclear if the people are Manchester United supporters.

Derbyshire Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses and information.

We're aware of a video that was taken outside #PridePark following last night’s game between @dcfcoffical and @ManUtd and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact us using the following methods: — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) March 6, 2020

Man United are yet to release a statement on the incident, but the Guardian have reported that they are “extremely unhappy and concerned about the footage.

According to BBC reporter Simon Stone, United have also contacted Derby County about the incident and have asked the club to help them identify those abusing Lingard in the video.

Man Utd to contact Derby re Jesse Lingard incident last night for help in identifying those responsible. Club feel the abuse was completely over the top and should be condemned. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 6, 2020