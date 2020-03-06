Home Football Man United Launch Investigation After Footage Shows Lingard Being Verbally Abused Following Derby Win

Man United Launch Investigation After Footage Shows Lingard Being Verbally Abused Following Derby Win

The PA Team March 6, 2020

Manchester United have launched an investigation into alleged abuse aimed at Jesse Lingard on Thursday night, following the team’s 3-0 win at over Derby County.

Man United were at Pride Park for the FA Cup tie.

Odion Ighalo scored twice and Luke Shaw got the other goal in a comfortable victory which assured the club’s passage into the last eight of the competition.

jesse lingard

However, following the match, Lingard, who started the game, was allegedly abused as he made his way onto United’s team bus.

In a video that has circulated on social media, the England midfielder appears to stop and sign autographs before stepping onto the bus.

Throughout the clip, a group of people can be heard shouting insults, some of which are racist, at Lingard while also goading him about his goals and assists record.

It is unclear if the people are Manchester United supporters.

Derbyshire Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses and information.

Man United are yet to release a statement on the incident, but the Guardian have reported that they are “extremely unhappy and concerned about the footage.

According to BBC reporter Simon Stone, United have also contacted Derby County about the incident and have asked the club to help them identify those abusing Lingard in the video.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About The PA Team

This article was written by a member of The PA Team. If you would like to join the team, drop us an email at write@punditarena.com.
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.