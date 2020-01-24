Home Football JD Sports Remove Northern Ireland Football Shirt Image Over Botched Republican Tattoo

JD Sports Remove Northern Ireland Football Shirt Image Over Botched Republican Tattoo

The PA Team January 24, 2020

JD Sports have removed images of a model wearing a Northern Ireland football shirt from their website because the man had a republican tattoo on his arm.

The Northern Ireland football shirt, an Adidas polo shirt, was on sale on JD Sports’ website, along with other merchandise and clothing items from the team.

JD Sports

On closer inspection, one can see that the model has “Ticofaidh ár lá” tattooed on his upper arm.

However, the first word of the tattoo is spelt incorrectly, as it should be “Tiocfaidh.”

JD Sports

The Irish term means “our day will come” – referring to a time in the future when there will be a united Ireland.

It is a phrase associated with Irish republicanism and became popularised by IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands in the early 1980s.

The Northern Ireland polo shirt was retailing for £38 (€45) on JD Sports but is no longer available to buy on the company’s website.

JD Sports have yet to make a comment on the matter.

