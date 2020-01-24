JD Sports Remove Northern Ireland Football Shirt Image Over Botched Republican Tattoo

JD Sports have removed images of a model wearing a Northern Ireland football shirt from their website because the man had a republican tattoo on his arm.

The Northern Ireland football shirt, an Adidas polo shirt, was on sale on JD Sports’ website, along with other merchandise and clothing items from the team.

On closer inspection, one can see that the model has “Ticofaidh ár lá” tattooed on his upper arm.

However, the first word of the tattoo is spelt incorrectly, as it should be “Tiocfaidh.”

The Irish term means “our day will come” – referring to a time in the future when there will be a united Ireland.

It is a phrase associated with Irish republicanism and became popularised by IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands in the early 1980s.

Marketing at JD sports balls up.. Guy with 'Tiocfaidh ar la' tattoo modeling the latest 'northern ireland' polo shirt 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/1zlPrvItNv — Éire Go Brách CSC (@EireGoBrachCSC) January 23, 2020

The Northern Ireland polo shirt was retailing for £38 (€45) on JD Sports but is no longer available to buy on the company’s website.

JD Sports have yet to make a comment on the matter.

