January transfer window liveblog: All the latest transfer news, updates and rumours

January transfer window liveblog.

The 2022 January transfer window is upon us and here at Pundit Arena, we’ll keep you up to date with all the done deals, rumours and news from across Europe and beyond.

The summer of 2022 will see a number of high-profile players out of contract, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger free to sign pre-contract agreements with new clubs from January 1st.

This month presents many clubs with the opportunity to receive one last pay-day for their prized assets before they can bid farewell in the summer for nothing.

Transfer news.

Will Manchester United get the defensive midfielder that they so desperately need? Will Liverpool dip into the transfer market to boost their Premier League and Champions League chances? Will Harry Kane finally get his move away from Tottenham Hotspur? And who will nouveau-riche Newcastle United sign to help them reserve their Premier League status?

All of these questions and more are sure to be answered over the coming weeks as Premier League managers look to boost their squads ahead of the the crucial springtime period.

Away from England, Erling Haaland is sure to be mulling over his future and the same can be said for Mbappe, whose time at Paris Saint-Germain looks to be coming to an end.

We will keep you updated on every major move in January transfer window.

Live transfer news updates.

As well as that, we also have a dedicated transfer blog for all things League of Ireland, which you can find here.

This month is sure to be a massively busy time for transfers and by following the Pundit Arena liveblog, you won’t miss any of the signatures.

Keep scrolling below to see all of the latest January transfer news from England, Europe and beyond….

