McClean has fallen out of favour at Stoke.

James McClean has been linked with a move to League One side Wigan Athletic. The Republic of Ireland international, 32, has been told he can leave Stoke City and is currently training with the club’s Under-23 side.

McClean has also been linked with a transfer to Bolton Wanderers.

James McClean linked with a return to Wigan.

McClean played for Wigan between 2013 and 2015 and was part of the Latics side who were relegated to League One. He was named Wigan’s player of the year for the 2014/15 season. After making 86 appearances, and scoring 10 goals, he left the club for West Bromwich Albion.

According to The Sun, Wigan want to re-sign McClean. They report that Bolton Wanderers are also interested, but, according to The Bolton News, the club are not looking to sign the Ireland international.

That leaves the path free for Wigan to land McClean, who donated five thousand pounds to a fund to save the club last year. Wigan are currently 12th in League with three points from two games.

James McClean at Stoke.

McClean was voted Stoke’s player of the year by the club’s supporters for 2020 but has since fallen out of favour under manager Michael O’Neill. He is free to leave the club and is currently training with Stoke’s Under-23 side.

“James is part of the Under-23s and training with them,” the former Northern Ireland manager said.

“He’s available to other clubs but as yet no other clubs have taken up that option as far as I understand.”

McClean played for Ireland in March against the wishes of his club manager, who felt he was not fully fit yet after returning from injury.

Ahead of the current season, he lost his number 11 number and was demoted to the team’s Under-23 side.

McClean joined Stoke from West Brom in 2018 and has made 111 appearances for the club and scored 12 goals.

