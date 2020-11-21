James McClean hits out at ‘tout’ following fall-out to England video

James McClean has joined Enda Stevens in reacting to the fall-out of a motivational video being shown to the Ireland squad ahead of the England game last week.

James McClean took to Instagram to call out the ‘gutter press’ outlining that he believes any issues in the Republic of Ireland camp should be kept within the camp.

The Daily Mail were first to report that some in the Republic of Ireland camp were shocked when they were shown a video on Anglo-Irish relations before Stephen Kenny’s side played England in last week’s friendly.

McClean outlined that there is ‘nothing worse than a tout’ in the post, echoing the sentiment of fellow international Enda Stevens who told the Irish Times that he was ‘disappointed’ by the way in which news of the video was leaked to the media.

“I think it’s disappointing it’s come out to the media, in the way it’s been leaked,” Stevens said.

“What happens in a meeting, in a changing room – right or wrong – should stay there. It’s always been the case.”

“I haven’t heard anything about the meeting, the lads in the meeting haven’t raised any awareness to it, so as far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there’s anything in it.”

“I don’t think any players even noticed, because nothing’s been said. We have a WhatsApp group, but nothing has been raised.”

A report had emerged in The Times, which outlined that Kenny’s job could be at jeopardy as a result of the video however it is understood that he spoke with Interim FAI chief executive Gary Owens on Friday, and his position is not in danger.

