James McClean Hits Back At Gary Breen & Stephen Hunt Following Stephen Kenny Comments

James McClean has come to the defence of new Irish manager Stephen Kenny, taking exception to comments made by former internationals Gary Breen and Stephen Hunt.

Kenny stepped into the role last week, coming up from the Under-21s as part of the FAI’s succession plan, but both Hunt and Breen voiced their concerns over his appointment.

Hunt questioned how some of the senior players, such as McClean and captain Seamus Coleman, would feel about McCarthy’s departure and Kenny’s appointment.

Breen suggested on Off The Ball that the former Dundalk boss ‘still has a lot to prove’ and that he’s ‘failed elsewhere.’

“I have seen a few comments from a few players, for example, Gary Breen. I think Gary has spent too much time in England,” stated McClean in the Derry Journal.

“I’m pretty sure Gary doesn’t know much about the League of Ireland. The fact he said Stephen (Kenny) has failed everywhere other than Dundalk proves that point.

“Gary doesn’t know the League of Ireland. If he did, he would know Stephen (Kenny) fully deserves this job and he hasn’t been a failure anywhere else. “I have also seen people like Stephen Hunt saying senior players are going to be worried and this and that, but Stephen Hunt’s international career didn’t really pull up many trees. “Stephen is probably best known for his clash with Petr Cech, so for him to give his opinion on Stephen is a joke.” McClean continued outlining that he feels the criticism will have no effect on Kenny as he begins his tenure as the new Irish boss. “I don’t think Stephen is going to be too worried about what Stephen Hunt has had to say because, like I said, he hasn’t pulled up a lot of trees throughout his international career.” “I’m sure it will be water off a duck’s back as far as Stephen Kenny is concerned.” The Stoke City winger has been widely praised this week after he and Potters teammate Joe Allen donated money to aid The Donna Louise Children’s Hospice, after the charity hit financial issues.

