James McClean posts timely Instagram after Michael O’Neill sacking

Ireland international James McClean has posted a timely Instagram picture after Michael O’Neill’s departure as Stoke City boss was confirmed on Thursday morning.

O’Neill left the Potters after a dismal start to their 2022/23 Championship season, as they picked up just four points from a possible 15.

But shortly after O’Neill’s departure was confirmed by Stoke City, McClean posted an image of himself smiling with a smiley-face emoji accompanying it.

While not explicitly tagging Stoke City or mentioning his former boss, McClean has an unhappy past with his former manager after their falling out towards the end of the 2020/21 Championship season.

At the time, O’Neill hit out at his player for playing through injury during an international friendly with Ireland against Qatar.

Having done so, the now 33-year-old sustained an injury upon his return to club duty, and then found himself in training with Stoke City’s U23 side for the pre-season following that.

As a result, he then left the club for Wigan Athletic at the end of the 2021 summer transfer window, where he ended up winning the League One title last season, and making it into the Team of the Season.

Having secured promotion, McClean took a thinly-veiled dig at his former boss during the Latics’ celebrations at the time.

“Where to start.. what a season, this group of players, the staff, the fans.. what a club,” he said in May. “Immensely proud to be part of it.

“In my opinion the strongest league one probably ever and for us to finish on top is a great testament to all the hard work put in all season and in doing shows we are the best team in the league.. fact.

“To share yesterday with my wains and family too on the pitch are just priceless moments. Not a bad end to a season considering it started in the pre season with a handful of kids in the 23s because I hurt someone’s ego… HIP HIP hurray.”

Upon McClean’s return to the Championship, he has played in all four league games for his club, and has scored once for Leam Richardson’s side.

Next up for Wigan in the Championship is a home tie against Burnley, with the newly-promoted side looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season against Vincent Kompany’s side.

