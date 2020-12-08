 Close sidebar

Istanbul Basaksehir players walk off the pitch against PSG after alleged racist incident

by The PA Team
The match was briefly suspended.

Istanbul Basaksehir players walked off the pitch during the first half of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain after an alleged racist remark was made. The PSG players followed them off the pitch.

The Independent report that a match official allegedly directed a racist remark towards a member of the Turkish club’s coaching staff during the first half in Paris.

The Istanbul players left the pitch after around 22 minutes.

Demba Ba, the former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker, led his team-mates down the touchline and into the dressing room after several minutes of discussion.

“You never this say ‘this white guy’, you say ‘this guy’,” Ba said.

“So why when you mention … Listen to me… So why when you mention a black guy [do] you have to say ‘this black guy’?”

Istanbul tweeted ‘No to racism’ just minutes after the incident.

Uefa released a statement soon after, which reads:

“Following an alleged incident involving the 4th official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different 4th official. Uefa will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.”

The match is due to resume at 9 pm British and Irish time.

