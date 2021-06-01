More recognition for Irish players in FIFA 21 as season comes to a close

From Teams of the Week to Icons, to celebrating Future Stars, it’s been a busy and exciting season for FIFA 21.

The latest installment of the fan favourite game was launched in October 2020 by EA SPORTS and immediately included a number of enticing features for players of FIFA Ultimate Team.

From the offset, there was instant interest for Irish players with the inclusion of Roy Keane in the FUT 100 icons list while Fernando Torres, Phillip Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger were among the new inclusions in the list of legends.

Meanwhile, the launch of the game was celebrated with the return of the popular SSE Airtricity League FIFA 21 Club Packs, featuring the individual club crest of all 10 Premier Division teams. They allowed League of Ireland fans to feature their own team on the front cover of their FIFA 21 copy.

The first of 35 Teams of the Week saw an Irish man lauded for his efforts. Former Bohemians star Danny Grant was named among the reserves on the team following his outstanding performance against Shelbourne in October.

The next month saw the career of David Beckham celebrated as he signed a multi-year ambassadorial agreement with EA SPORTS and was added to the list of FIFA Ultimate Team icons. Of course, that meant more benefits for players who received a unique, untradeable Beckham item.

As 2020 drew to a close, EA SPORTS recognised the best performers in the opening rounds of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League in their annual “Team of the Group Stage”.

The team featured upgraded versions of players who impressed throughout the group stages in Europe and among those included were Champions League top scorers Alvaro Morata, Erling Haaland, and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The beginning of the new year brought much excitement with the announcement of the FIFA 21 Team of the Year.

70 of the best players from 2020 were nominated for the TOTY. From early January, votes poured in from FIFA fans all over the world to decide who made the final XI with over 10 million votes from 185 countries cast in total.

Included among the star-studded line-up were the likes of Manuel Neuer, Virgil van Dijk, Bruno Fernandes, and Kylian Mbappé.

From Team of the Year, to team of the future, February saw the FIFA Rising Stars named and celebrated. The Future Stars campaign recognised the brightest breakthrough talents who are 23 or under and who have showed high potential but have not yet become established global stars or been released in past Future Stars campaigns.

Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn and Harvey Barnes of Leicester were two of the players to earn the honour alongside Chelsea’s Reece James.

March was all about celebrating the Irish as EA SPORTS announced Aaron Connolly, Jeff Hendrick and Daryl Horgan as the new Irish-themed squad foundations players which were made available to FUT players for a limited time.

In addition to that, Matt Doherty Moments Squad Building Challenges were released while a new card was made available for the Aiden McGeady Moments Silver Stars Player in FUT mode.

March also saw the return of League of Ireland action and to mark that, it was announced that the FAI were joining the eSports revolution with the launch of their first-ever eLOI competition for LOI clubs and the Republic of Ireland’s entry into the FIFAe Nations Series 2021.

From there, attention swiftly moved to Team of the Season which was announced in April. Unsurprisingly, the team was dominated by Manchester City who had five representatives. The rest of the XI was comprised of three players from Manchester United, two from Tottenham, two from Leicester City, and one each from Chelsea, Liverpool, and West Ham.

There was more good news for Irish fans as Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes was included in the vote for the Community Team of the Season, an initiative which celebrates the very best of football with the greater FIFA Community at large.

With the Champions League Final done and dusted, the 2020/21 season has come to an end, bringing to an end a strange and unusual year for the football community.

The final Team of the Week brought the campaign full circle as it finished how it started – with an Irish inclusion. Georgie Kelly was outstanding for Bohemians in their LOI Premier Division clash against Dundalk, netting a hattrick. His performance was recognised in TOTW 35 alongside the likes of Álvaro Morata and Sadio Mané.

With the hopeful return of fans to the stadiums, next season promises to be bigger and better than ever. EA SPORTS will be celebrating alongside supporters through the highly anticipated FIFA 22 which is due to be launched later this year.

Keep an eye on the EA SPORTS (@EASPORTSFIFA) social media channels for the latest on its release.

