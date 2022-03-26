Ireland v Belgium: Team news, TV details and liveblog

World number one team awaits Ireland.

After a strong end to 2021, Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland are back in action on Saturday evening as they take on the current world number one team Belgium at home in a friendly.

Last year, the Boys in Green endured a difficult start to 2021, but Kenny’s side rallied since then, bringing about a newfound air of confidence within Irish football.

Recent performances, including November’s credible draw against Portugal, and then win against Luxembourg, has helped that, although all eyes are on the upcoming Euro 2024 campaign.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of another crunch clash for Stephen Kenny’s men, who are now six games unbeaten.

Taking on Ireland on Saturday night is Belgium, who are preparing themselves for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Roberto Martinez’s side, however, have named a second-string squad for the game, with several of their big-name stars left at home.

That is a result of their selection criteria for friendly internationals, as they look to blood in new talent for the upcoming international windows.

Previously, Ireland have played the Belgians on 15 occasions, winning four, drawing five, and losing six.

Their most recent game against Belgium came in Euro 2016, a game in which Ireland were defeated by a 3-0 scoreline in Bordeaux.

What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Belgium match on?

Ireland v Belgium will not be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

You can, however, watch the friendly match live on Sky Sports Premier League. The game kicks off at 5pm, and Sky Sports’ coverage begins at 4.30pm.

Virgin Media will show highlights of the game at 10pm on Virgin Media 2 and on the Virgin Media Player.

Ireland team news.

Ireland head into Saturday’s tie against Belgium with a couple of notable injury concerns.

Defender Dara O’Shea returns to the fold, although Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah miss out through long-term injuries.

Elsewhere, Aaron Connolly misses out of the squad entirely with a ‘heel‘ issue, while Michael Obafemi misses out with injury concerns of his own.

Further team news will follow later in the week.

