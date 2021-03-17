Quiz: Name the 22-man Ireland squad from the 1994 World Cup

Good luck.

In 1994, Ireland qualified for the World Cup for the second time in as many tournaments, finishing second behind Spain in their tricky qualification group and only ahead of Denmark on goals scored.

Ireland were drawn with Norway, Italy and Mexico in the tournament itself and began with a brilliant 1-0 win over the Italians in one of the most memorable results in the nation’s history.

A disappointing defeat to Mexico followed however before a scoreless draw in their final game against Norway meant that, remarkably, all four teams in the group finished on four points.

Mexico topped the group on goals scored, with both Ireland and Italy also qualifying for the knockout stages while Norway missed out having managed just one goal in three games.

Jack Charlton’s men were handed the very difficult task of the Netherlands in the last 16 and goals from Dennis Bergkamp and Wim Jonk, led them to a 2-0 win and knocked the Boys in Green out of the World Cup.

It wasn’t quite as successful a tournament as Italia 90 for the Boys in Green but victory over Italy and qualification for the last 16 meant that it was still a strong time in Irish football.

But how well do you remember the 22-man squad Jack Charlton picked ahead of the tournament?

We’re giving you six minutes to name all 22 members of the Ireland squad from the 1994 World Cup finals in USA. We have put the clubs each player was with at the time of the tournament to give you a clue.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not work properly below click here.





(Originally published on March 31, 2020).

Read More About: Ireland, Quiz, world cup 1994