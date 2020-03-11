Niall Quinn Expresses Doubts Over Whether Ireland’s Playoff Against Slovakia Will Go Ahead

Niall Quinn has expressed doubts about whether the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia will take place.

Ireland are due to play Slovakia on March 26th in Bratislava.

The game, if it goes ahead, will be played behind closed doors due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.

Quinn, the new FAI interim deputy chief executive, has expressed doubt over whether the game will take be staged at all.

Speaking on Virgin Media Sport on Wednesday night, Quinn said he would not like to “bet one way or the other” on the match being staged.

Five of Slovakia’s squad ply their trade in Italy, the country in Europe most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Italy has entered lockdown in recent days and imposed travel bans on citizens.

Slovakia captain Marek Hamsik, meanwhile, plays for Dalian Professional FC in China, the country where the coronavirus originated. As such, Ireland’s opponents may be without several key players for the play-off.

Quinn said on Wednesday night that the FAI are monitoring the situation and that they will create a contingency plan. He also said they will follow any advice given by the Irish government or Uefa ahead of the game.

“We are as we were with Slovakia, it may change,” Quinn said.

“Right now, our travelling party will be very small – only the team and those who affect the team will travel.

“Again, we’ll take orders, whether Uefa come up with something different at that time or indeed our own government might be wary of us travelling.”

“It’s a very difficult time and one we’re putting contingency plans in place for and hopefully we will be ready and have some form of defence.

“What we can say is that this (Slovakia match) looks very difficult at this time. But we must plough ahead now and Mick (McCarthy) must have his mindset that his team are travelling.

“It could change. I wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other but this problem seems to be escalating and we have to do the right thing and be ready if we have to alter things significantly.”

