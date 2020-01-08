Harry Maguire Could Miss Up To A Month For Man United With Hip Injury

Harry Maguire is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hip injury.

The Manchester United defender tore a muscle in his hip during the FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, a match that finished goalless last Molineux.

United have yet to confirm when Maguire will return to action, but he is expected to be on the sidelines for a month. The England defender looks set to miss the game against Liverpool in the Premier League next Sunday, the FA Cup replay with Wolves and the second-leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City on January 29, with United trailing 3-1 from the first-leg.

Following United’s defeat to City on Tuesday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he didn’t know when Maguire would be back on the pitch and that he would not feature against Norwich City on Saturday at Old Trafford. But his injury was “not going to be long term.”

Maguire has been an ever-present in Solskjaer’s side since joining the club from Leicester City in the summer in a deal worth £80m, a world-record fee for a defender.

The England defender has played for the club 27 times this season, often captaining the team.

Maguire’s injury leaves Man United short of options in central defence as he joins Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo on the treatment table.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones are the only fit senior central defenders available to Solskjaer. Chris Smalling is on loan with Roma until the end of the season.

United are also without injured midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.