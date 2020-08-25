Harry Maguire found guilty of three charges in Greek court

The Manchester United captain has been found guilty by a court in Greece.

Harry Maguire has been found guilty of ‘repeated bodily harm’, ‘attempted bribery’, ‘violence against public employees and insult’ after his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Maguire was one of three people arrested last Thursday after an altercation with Greek police. Maguire’s brother Joe, 28 and Christopher Sharman, 29, also appeared in court on Tuesday.

Joe Maguire has been found guilty of ‘repeated bodily harm’, ‘violence against public employees’ and ‘attempted bribery’. Sharman has been found guilty of ‘insult’, ‘repeated bodily harm’ and ‘violence against public employees’.

Harry Maguire denied all charges and can appeal the verdict. The 27-year-old has yet to be sentenced. According to the Guardian, under Greece’s penal code, Maguire could face a three-year sentence.

However, he is likely to be spared a custodial sentence as there is a scheme that allows defendants to convert their sentences into ‘paid’ penalties.

Read More About: Harry Maguire