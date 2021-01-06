The five Man United players who impressed Pep Guardiola most last season

Manchester United and Manchester City renew their rivalry this evening with a place in the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham up for grabs.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified five Manchester United players who deserve particular praise as the two clubs prepare to meet in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting revenge after losing to City in last season’s semi-final.

And Guardiola is hoping to continue his impeccable record in the competition with the Catalan aiming for a fourth successive triumph.

United and City drew 0-0 in a lifeless Premier League stalemate in December, and while that game won’t live long in the memory, last January Guardiola name-checked five Red Devils as he talked up Solskjaer’s side’s performance in last season’s League Cup meeting, which City won 3-2 on aggregate.

‘I like the way they play, the qualities they have’ – Guardiola

“I like a lot the way they played,” Guardiola said via The Mirror.

“At Old Trafford, we played really well, maybe I didn’t expect us to play the way we played, but I said when we lost here I said they don’t need much.

“The quality of the players up front is incredible. I had the feeling, I said before when we lost at home against them, they are trying to do what the manager Ole wants, and I think it works.

“Maybe they are not consistent in all the games, they struggle at home a little bit with the teams who defend deep.

“But, I like the way they play, the qualities they have. Lindelof I saw him in Benfica, Luke Shaw is an incredible type of player, Maguire, one of the best central defenders in the world.

“The people up front, they are so fast. Matic and Fred, they are incredible players, Matic is an outstanding player. In time, they will do it and be back to what United was for many years.”

Of the five, only Victor Lindelof will not be available for Solskjaer in Wednesday’s one-legged semi-final at Old Trafford with the Swedish centre-back currently nursing a back injury.

Edinson Cavani (suspended), Marcos Rojo (calf) and Phil Jones (knee) will also miss out for the home side, who come into the game full of confidence after managing five wins and a draw in their six games since drawing with City in December.

Guardiola’s side, meanwhile, looks considerably more threadbare following a string of positive coronavirus cases at the club with Ferran Torres, Ederson, Thomas Doyle and Eric Garcia ruled out. Veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson and young midfielder Cole Palmer are also out having returned positive tests.

Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Nathan Ake, all of whom missed City’s win at Chelsea on Sunday, are also unlikely to feature.

“We don’t have many players,” admitted Guardiola.

“To play one or two games is OK but if this sustains for a long time and I can only use 14 or 15 players it will be more difficult.

“The most important thing is that the guys who have Covid can recover well and the guys handle it well and try to avoid it as much as possible.”

