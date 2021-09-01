George Hamilton will not commentate for RTÉ on Ireland v Portugal

Hamilton will return for the Ireland match against Serbia next week.

RTÉ commentator George Hamilton will not work on Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Portugal, it has been confirmed.

Hamilton is taking a break following a busy summer and will return for RTÉ’s coverage of Ireland’s match against Serbia in Dublin next Tuesday.

George Hamilton to miss Ireland v Portugal.

According to The Irish Examiner, Darragh Maloney will fill in for Hamilton on RTÉ’s commentary of the 2022 World Cup qualifier. Ronnie Whelan will be alongside Maloney on co-commentary for the game in Faro.

Peter Collins will stand in for Maloney as presenter on RTÉ’s coverage, and will be joined by Liam Brady and Didi Hamann as pundits for the match.

George Hamilton to miss Ireland v Portugal, and Ireland v Azerbaijan.

Hamilton will also miss Ireland’s match on Saturday when Stephen Kenny’s team take on Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Des Curran will be on commentary duty for RTÉ for that game.

Hamilton will then return for Ireland’s match against Serbia next week.

The veteran broadcaster has worked for RTÉ since 1984 and worked as a commentator on major sporting events this summer, such as Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics.

He has commentated on some of Irish sport’s most iconic moments.

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: George Hamilton, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, rte