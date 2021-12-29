Football transfer rumours: Ross Barkley set for Everton return

Plus Newcastle are understood to be looking to South America to acquire some attacking potency.

The Telegraph reports that Everton are looking into signing 28-year-old England midfielder and former Toffee Ross Barkley, who is currently on loan from Chelsea to Aston Villa, during the January transfer window, in the latest football transfer rumours.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are reportedly interested in bringing in Brazil striker, Gabriel Barbosa, 25, in January. But the Mirror writes the striker would prefer to stay with Flamengo in his home country.

The Daily Mail reports that Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest are currently vying for Bournemouth’s 30-year-old defender Steve Cook.

The same paper also writes that Middlesbrough are closing in on Brighton’s Republic of Ireland forward, 21-year-old Aaron Connolly.

Samuel Umtiti: Marca reports the Barcelona defender, 28, is being scouted by Newcastle.

Lorenzo Insigne: Sky Sport Italia reports that the Italian forward is being tempted by an offer from Toronto FC, with the Major League Soccer club pushing to sign the 30-year-old by January.

