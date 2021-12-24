Football transfer rumours: Sergino Dest set for Premier League move as Chelsea lurk

But Manchester United are also understood to be monitoring the USA international.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January in the latest football transfer rumours.

Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2.

But the paper adds Spurs may struggle to come up with the £130million required to secure him as part of his release clause, with Chelsea also understood to be monitoring de Ligt.

A flurry of success on the pitch has seemingly failed to dim Eddie Nketiah’s desire to leave Arsenal. The striker’s hat-trick against Sunderland on Tuesday launched the Gunners into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, though his contract at the club ends in the summer.

The Mail reports the 22-year-old has rebuffed Arsenal’s attempts to sign him to a new deal, with the paper saying West Ham, Crystal Palace or Brighton could snap him up.

Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara is being considered as an option at Manchester United, reports the Mirror. The 23-year-old, who plays for RB Leipzig, is seen as a potential replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Social media round-up

Juventus ‘hesitating’ over Anthony Martial bid despite Man Utd talks due to two factorshttps://t.co/PguGxF5IAZ pic.twitter.com/eDkI5tfFZG — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 23, 2021

Borussia Dortmund set to offer Erling Haaland ‘monster deal’ to stay at club https://t.co/F4gAU19moa — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 23, 2021

Football transfer rumours: Players to watch.

Hakim Ziyech: Calciomercato reports Chelsea’s 28-year-old Morocco winger is being scouted by AC Milan.

Ousmane Dembele: The 25-year-old France and Barcelona forward’s representatives have been contacted by Newcastle, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eduardo Camavinga: El Nacional says Liverpool are considering a move for Dembele’s fellow France international, 19, who lines up in Real Madrid’s midfield.

PA Media.