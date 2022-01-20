Close sidebar

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man United

by The PA Team
Cristiano Ronaldo

What the papers say.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.

The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.

Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, according to the Daily Mail. The 32-year-old was removed from the Gunners’ captaincy last December for a disciplinary breach. The deal reportedly includes an obligation to buy for around £7million.

Burnley have reportedly joined Middlesbrough and Newcastle in showing an interest in Sheffield defender Chris Basham, who is out of contract in the summer. The  33-year-old has spent seven years with the Blades but the Daily Mail claims he is yet to decide if he will stay at Bramall Lane.

Social media round-up.

(PA Media)

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Author: The PA Team

This article was written by a member of The PA Team.

Related posts

Ralf Rangnick gives verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry reaction to being subbed

Matt Doherty assist sparks amazing Spurs comeback victory over Leicester

FA probes Arsenal yellow card after allegations of suspicious betting patterns