Football Manager 2020 Is Now Available To Download For Free

Fancy your chances in football management?

Always wondered whether you’d be a Gary Neville or a Gary Monk when it comes to handling the dressing room? Well, you need not fret any longer as Football Manager 2020 has been made free and available to play on streaming service Steam for the next week, finishing next Wednesday, March, 25.

These are unprecedented and indeed, worrying, times for all which makes the need for escapism stronger than it ever was before. What better way to lose yourself than to play, what is quite possibly, the most addictive game in the universe?

🚨🚨🚨 Football Manager 2020 is now completely free to play on Steam until 3PM (GMT) on March 25th for PC/Mac #FM20 Your season is just beginning… https://t.co/fSwauIaemS pic.twitter.com/vMetkSO6q0 — Football Manager (@FootballManager) March 18, 2020

“Football Manager 2020 is free on Steam for the next week, starting at 3 pm (GMT) on Wednesday, March 18th and ending at 3 pm (GMT) on Wednesday, March 25th.

“If you already have a Steam account, getting access to the game is straightforward – all you have to do is head to the Football Manager 2020 page and hit the download button. The game will move to your library and will be fully playable until the free week ends.

“If you don’t already have a Steam account, go to www.steampowered.com, click on ‘Install Steam’ and follow the instructions. Once Steam is installed and you’ve set up an account, the process is the same as above.

“This free access only applies to the PC/Mac game (on Steam) and it will only be playable free-of-charge until the week has expired.”