Portuguese stars light up February and FIFA 23 Team of the Week selections

February was a busy month for fans of EA Sports FIFA 23, as they saw a pair of Portuguese icons included in the Team of the Week selections.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running after his move to Al Nassr is Saudi Arabia, and a four-goal haul against Al-Wehda on February 9th saw him included Team of the Week 16, alongside the likes of Luke Shaw, Rodri and Dusan Vlahovic.

Bruno Fernandes lights up FIFA 23 in Feburary.

Team of the Week 17 included Ronaldo’s compatriot Bruno Fernandes, who was in a rich vein of form for Manchester United throughout February.

The playmaker provided two assists for his teammates against Leicester City, before helping his club to Carabao Cup success at Wembley on Sunday.

Fernandes was joined in TOTW by fellow Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Emerson Royal.

The Portuguese flavour also stretched to the #FUT23 Future Stars selection, with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha included in Team 1 and Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho included in Team 2.

FIFA 23 fans can now add football’s next generation of superstars into their squad with ratings boosts that reflect their potential to become the world’s best.

David McGoldrick.

Irish fans rejoiced when David McGoldrick was included in Team of the Week 16, after the Derby County forward scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Morecambe.

The ex-Ireland striker lined up alongside multiple Champions League winner Keylor Navas, as well as Ruben Neves and Tammy Abraham.

Road to the Final.

February also saw the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League return to FUT, as part of the Road to the Final.

Each Road to the Final Player Item is given an initial boost at the start of the campaign and has the potential for five additional dynamic upgrades based on how the player’s team progresses in the Champions League.

The further a player’s team makes it out on the pitch, the higher their rating will climb in your club.

Make sure to keep an eye out for the new TOTW releases, which are available in FIFA Ultimate Team every Wednesday from 6pm BST.

