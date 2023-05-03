Wrexham star headlines April’s FIFA 23 Team of the Week selections

FIFA 23 in April.

April was a busy month for fans of EA Sports FIFA 23, with TOTW inclusions ranging from the Premier League’s finest to the best of the National League.

As Wrexham closed in on a historic promotion back to the EFL, their star striker Paul Mullin kicked off the month with an inclusion in TOTW 23.

FIFA 23.

Mullins’ goals helped the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned club achieve their Hollywood dream by pipping Notts County to the National League title and a return to EFL League Two for the first time in 15 years.

The following week was the turn of Jack Grealish to shine, after the Manchester City man put in a brilliant performance in a 4-1 win over Southampton to claim a place in TOTW 24.

Grealish has continued to be in fine form throughout the month, as Pep Guardiola’s side have looked to topple Arsenal from the top of the Premier League table.

FIFA 23 Team of the Season.

On April 17th, the EA Sports FIFA Premier League Team of the Season vote opened up, allowing fans to decide whose performances over the past nine months has warranted a place in the final XI.

Erling Haaland, Casemiro and Kieran Trippier were among those honoured with nominations, ahead of the final announcement on May 5th.

Aston Villa’s charge up the Premier League table was thanks largely to performances of Ollie Watkins, and the England forward was rewarded with a place in TOTW 25.

Newcastle United have been in similarly good form, with Alexander Isak leading the line, with big Swede’s displays in front of goal warranted a place in TOTW 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pundit Arena (@punditarena)

FIFA 23 updates.

Make sure to keep an eye out for the new TOTW releases, which are available in FIFA Ultimate Team every Wednesday from 6pm BST.

Keep up to date with all of the latest news and updates by following @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human: