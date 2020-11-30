David Beckham returns to Fifa 21 in busy month for players

It has been a busy month on and off the field in the football world and for players of EA SPORTS FIFA 21 as real-life matters continue to influence in FIFA Ultimate Team.

The FIFA Road to the Final campaign returned in FUT 21. Gamers are given access to live, dynamic Player Items that are consistently upgraded based on teams’ progress through the world’s most prestigious club competitions.

Two sets of RTTF teams were released in November, representing the best performances in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Premier League stars Marcus Rashford and Mohamed Salah were among those named on Week 1 while players such as Eden Hazard and Gabriel Jesus were added to the pack the following week.

Also this month, EA SPORTS confirmed a multi-year ambassadorial agreement with football icon David Beckham who has enjoyed an illustrious career, winning league titles in four different countries, playing in the Premier League, LaLiga, MLS and Ligue 1.

To celebrate his return to the game, anyone who plays FIFA 21 by January 15, 2021 will receive a unique, untradeable David Beckham item in FIFA Ultimate Team, and receive him as a VOLTA ‘Groundbreaker’, beginning December 15, 2020.

Additionally, in recognition of his achievements on and off the football pitch, Beckham will be added to the game as a FIFA Ultimate Team icon starting in December.

Each week, FIFA 21 continues to recognise the best individual performances on the field in their Team of the Week.

Earlier this month, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins was named in the starting lineup for the first time following his brace of goals against Arsenal, sealing an impressive start to life in the Premier League for him.

The month ended with the inclusion of European superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland named in a star-studded TOTW following a busy period of Champions League action.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland lead a star-studded #TOTW! 🔥 Can they keep up their form in Europe? 👀 The latest TOTW is available now for #FUT21 players for a limited time! @EASPORTSFIFA #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/W2w498pfZt — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) November 25, 2020

From December 4th, the next-generation version of FIFA 21 will be available worldwide.

With Dual Entitlement, players who buy, or who have already bought, FIFA 21 for Xbox One and/or PlayStation 4 from now to the launch of FIFA 22 will receive the Xbox Series X|S and/or PlayStation 5 version of the game they¹ve purchased for free when the new games are released in December.

Players can carry over their FIFA 21 FUT and VOLTA progress to the new consoles!

