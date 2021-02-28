FIFA 21 honours young talent in Future Stars campaign

Share and Enjoy !

It was a busy month for FIFA 21 players with the launch of the Future Stars campaign.

FIFA’s Future Stars recognises the brightest breakthrough talents who are 23 or under and have shown high potential but have not yet become established global stars or been released in past Future Stars campaigns.

Previous stars include Phil Foden, Joao Felix, Mason Greenwood, Lautaro Martinez, and Erling Haaland who are enjoying successful careers at their respective clubs.

Future Stars’ stats represent the rating they could achieve at the peak of their career, if they reach their full potential.

With Future Stars, you can grow your own talent and upgrade select Future Stars by completing FUT Future Stars Academy Objectives.

FUT Future Star Academy players will have dedicated objectives that you can work through to earn four versions of their Future Star item, simulating that player’s progression towards their peak.

The first team was named in early February with three Premier League names included.

Borussia Dortmund are represented by 18-year-old Giovanni Reyna and he is joined by Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes.

Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn and Harvey Barnes of Leicester are two of the England-based players included while 20-year-old Dejan Kulusevski also makes the cut.

Sergino Dest, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andriy Lunin, Alexander Isak, Diogo Dalot, and Chelsea’s Reece James complete the talented XI.

Meanwhile, Team 2 was also released this month with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Manchester City defender Ruben Dias included in the squad.

Diogo Dalot, James, and Reyna were named in both Team 1 and Team 2.

In addition to Team 2 being released, EA SPORTS also recognised Liverpool star Curtis Jones as a special Squad Building Challenge, with two versions of the English midfielder available.

Throughout February, EA SPORTS continued to recognise the individual brilliance of players all over the world through their Team of the Week.

Among the notable inclusions this month were Mo Salah and Marcus Rashford as well as the latter’s teammate Luke Shaw who has rediscovered his form at Manchester United.

The FIFA 21 TOTW is announced every Wednesday with the players included available in FUT from 6pm for a limited time.

For all the latest FIFA news, head to the EA SPORTS website: https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-21

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: FIFA 21, Football, FUT, future stars