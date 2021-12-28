Ferran Torres completes move from Manchester City to Barcelona

Man City have accepted an offer worth an initial £46.7million for Ferran Torres from Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona, both clubs have confirmed.

City accepted an offer worth an initial £46.7million for the Spain international last week.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year contract at the Nou Camp which Barcelona have publicised contains a buyout clause of one billion euros (£841m).

He will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on January 3, after the transfer window has formally opened.

A tweet from City read: “Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona.”

Torres spent just 16 months at City, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions after signing from Valencia in the summer of 2020.

He was not thought to be unhappy at the Etihad Stadium but became keen on the move after learning of the Catalan giants’ interest.

The deal could be worth a further £8.5m to City in potential add-ons and represents a reasonable profit on their £20.9m outlay.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City.

“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100 per cent, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies.

“Injury, unfortunately, prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career.”

Torres was bought primarily as a winger but also operated, with some success, as a centre-forward in a City side short of natural strikers.

He was part of the side that won the Premier League last season but had made only seven appearances this term after breaking a metatarsal while on international duty in October.

