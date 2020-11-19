The association have reportedly launched an investigation into the video.

The FAI have launched an investigation into a video shown to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of last week’s friendly against England at Wembley, according to reports.

The Irish Independent and The Daily Mail have reported that the video was of a ‘political nature’ and the FAI board met on Thursday morning to discuss the incident.

They report that the video contained ‘overtly political content’ and it left some members of the FAI staff ‘upset’ and ‘stunned.’ The video was shown in the team’s hotel on the afternoon of the match, which England won 3-0. Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is said to have then given a speech which ‘is believed to have touched on political matters’.

The FAI released a statement about the incident on Thursday night, which reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of issues surrounding content shared with our senior men’s team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium. The FAI is already looking into this matter internally as a matter of urgency to establish the facts. The FAI has no further comment to make at this time.”

According to RTÉ Sport, it was a three-minute video. Two-and-a-half minutes of the video was famous goals scored against England, from Ray Houghton, Kevin Sheedy, Niall Quinn, Tony Cascarino and Shane Long. This was followed by 30 seconds of “historical context” of the relationship between Ireland and England.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent report that the final scene of the video showed a mock-up of ‘1916’ on the scoreboard at Wembley Stadium – a reference to the 1916 Rising, an event the FAI officially commemorated in 2016.

The Times, meanwhile, have reported that Kenny ‘could lose his job’ over the incident. Kenny is under contract with the FAI until 2022.

