The player has been suspended by the club.

Everton have suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation, the club have confirmed.

The Premier League club released a two-sentence statement on Monday night, where they stated that the unnamed player had been suspended by the club.

Everton suspends first-team player pending a police investigation.

Everton also said they were supporting the authorities with their enquiries, and that they would not be making any further statements on the matter at this time.

The statement reads:

“Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Everton are currently in pre-season training and are due to compete in the Florida Cup later this week against Colombian team Millonarios, Arsenal and Inter Milan.

