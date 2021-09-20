Plus, a tour of Manchester United’s facilities might be enough to bring Jude Bellingham to the club in the future.

Here are the transfer rumours and news for today, Monday, September 20. The standout story is that Man United are reportedly still interested in signing Erling Haaland next summer, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club.

Transfer news: What the papers say – Man United still interested in Erling Haaland.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford is reportedly not an obstacle to Manchester United’s pursuit of Erling Haaland.

The Expresss says despite Ronaldo’s return the club still want to sign the 21-year-old from Borussia Dortmund next summer, with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understood to be a big fan of the Norway striker.

Putting in the groundwork with Jude Bellingham could pay off for United, according to the Sun.

The paper reports the club wooed the teenager in 2020, including time with Solskjaer and Alex Ferguson touring the training ground, before he opted to join Dortmund.

The 18-year-old England international and his family were impressed by the Red Devils’ efforts and a source has told the Sun “maybe in the future that will work in their favour”.

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign winger Kinsgley Coman from Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga side’s ex-sporting director has suggested the France international will be offloaded, with the Mirror reporting Liverpool and the Blues are on “red alert” to sign the 24-year-old.

The paper also reports, while citing Fichajes, Arsenal are preparing to bid for Club Bruges’ 22-year-old winger Noa Lang.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer the former Dutch under-21 £20m to join them at the end of the season.

Transfer news: Social media round-up.

Transfer news: Players to watch.

Paul Pogba: The Express says Manchester United are prepared to offer their France international £400,000-a-week to keep him at Old Trafford and make him the highest-paid Premier League player of all time, but Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona are also ready to swoop for the 28-year-old midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Monaco’s France under-21 midfielder will be targeted by Chelsea and Juventus in January, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

