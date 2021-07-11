Close sidebar

Troubling scenes in London as England fans congregate ahead of Euro 2020 final

by The PA Team

There has been some anti-social behaviour ahead of kick-off.

England fans have been gathering in London all day ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. The England team, in their first final since 1966, have captured the attention of their entire nation ahead of the final.

With thousands of people gathering in London, some trouble has broken out.

England fans gather in London.

There was reportedly a security breach at Wembley, with some ticketless supporters attempting to storm past the barriers.

According to Daily Mail journalist Andy Lines, there have been some distressing scenes outside Wembley.

England fans in Leicester Square.

And in Leicester Square, there was anti-social behaviour.

Keep up to date with the Italy-England match here.

