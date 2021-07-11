Troubling scenes in London as England fans congregate ahead of Euro 2020 final

There has been some anti-social behaviour ahead of kick-off.
England fans have been gathering in London all day ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. The England team, in their first final since 1966, have captured the attention of their entire nation ahead of the final.
With thousands of people gathering in London, some trouble has broken out.
Horrendous walk down Wembley way, ended up dodging bottles and beer thrown in the air & walking on broken glass all the way 🤷🏽♂️ what is wrong with people 😩
— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 11, 2021
England fans gather in London.
There was reportedly a security breach at Wembley, with some ticketless supporters attempting to storm past the barriers.
Gates being stormed at Wembley time and time again. Hundreds of people each time. #wembleystadium
Stewards just can’t contain them. The game is due to start in 30mins. pic.twitter.com/DQlGnNw8Qr
— Riz (@Rizwaanaah) July 11, 2021
Fans (presumably without tickets!) charging through barriers to get into Wembley #eng #ITAENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/5gJIOfgnB1
— Peter Smith (@psmithXI) July 11, 2021
According to Daily Mail journalist Andy Lines, there have been some distressing scenes outside Wembley.
There is absolute carnage at the turnstiles. It’s terrifying and it’s very dangerous
— Andy Lines (@andylines) July 11, 2021
Some fans with legitimate tickets are coming in in tears
— Andy Lines (@andylines) July 11, 2021
Gate G was a major problem (settled down couple of mins ago). Some of the players families were caught up in it.
— Andy Lines (@andylines) July 11, 2021
Dozens of fans got in without tickets. This was one Gate. Fights with stewards. Appalling. Genuine fans in tears.
— Andy Lines (@andylines) July 11, 2021
England fans in Leicester Square.
And in Leicester Square, there was anti-social behaviour.
🚨 | NEW: Bottles and Missiles being thrown Bottles thrown at Leicester Square, London
— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 11, 2021
Keep up to date with the Italy-England match here.
The teams have been named #ENGITAhttps://t.co/ur1UushaKY
— Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 11, 2021
