EA SPORTS announce their FIFA World Cup Team of the Tournament

The final of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France brought with it all of the drama and tension you would associate with one of the finest sporting events in the world.

Football fans all around the globe rejoiced as Lionel Messi lifted aloft the FIFA World Cup trophy sealing his place as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Another standout performer during the scintillating clash was France’s Kylian Mbappé who netted a hattrick to keep the French hopes alive for so long.

It was therefore fitting that the PSG teammates were both named in the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament prior to the final. This team was chosen to celebrate a selection of the best performers and performances that inspired moments we won’t soon forget from across the 29-day tournament.

Each upgrade represents four years of preparation channelled into inspiring moments and world-class performances that their nations will remember for years to come. At their best with the world watching, these TOTT Player Items are the perfect addition to any FUT squad to keep the spirit of the FIFA World Cup alive and push your club to the next level.

Argentina are represented by two players with Messi joined by 23-year-old Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister who burst onto the scene following Argentina’s opening loss to Saudi Arabia.

Runners-up France also had two representatives in the team as Golden Boot winner Mbappé was joined by Theo Hernández.

While Messi and Mbappé are the highest rated in the team – both on 94 – they are closely followed by England duo Harry Kane and Phil Foden who are rated 91 and 90 respectively.

Croatia beat out Morocco in the third-place playoff and among the goalscorers in their 2-1 victory was Josko Gvardiol who was named in this Team of the Tournament alongside Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic. Meanwhile, Morocco themselves are represented in the squad by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo was rewarded for his three tournament goals with a place in the team while his international teammate Denzel Dumfries is also included. The three remaining spots are taken up by Portugal duo Diogo Dalot and Raphael Guerreiro as well as Spainish midfielder Gavi.

FIFA 23’s World Cup Team of the Tournament squad:

CF: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina) – 94 OVR

LW: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain and France) – 94 OVR

ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur and England) – 91 OVR

LW: Phil Foden (Manchester City and England) – 90 OVR

LB: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan and France) – 89 OVR

ST: Cody Gakpo (PSV and Netherlands) – 88 OVR

RB: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United and Portugal) – 88 OVR

LW: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur and Croatia) – 87 OVR

RWB: Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan and Netherlands) – 87 OVR

CM: Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion and Argentina) – 86 OVR

CB: Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig and Croatia) – 86 OVR

CM: Gavi (Barcelona and Spain) – 86 OVR

GK: Yassine Bounbou (Sevilla and Morocco) – 86 OVR

LB: Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund and Portugal) – 85 OVR

There was plenty of talking points throughout the tournament from surprise results to incredible individual moments. EA SPORTS marked these standout moments by releasing FIFA World Cup Stories Player Items, recognising a headline contribution on the world’s biggest stage.

Among those included were Gareth Bale who scored Wales’ only goal in their first World Cup appearance in 64 years as well as Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.

During Decemeber, EA SPORTS also released their FIFA World Cup Phenoms who are are former Future Stars who have realised their dreams in record time, ascending to the world’s stage to make their FIFA World Cup debuts. The campaign celebrates the player that each Phenom is becoming as they rise from breakthrough prodigy to bonafide world-beater.

Star boys turned leading men. 💫🏟️ This week, @EASPORTSFIFA are celebrating the FIFA World Cup Phenoms, the former Future Stars who are ascending to the world’s stage in a big way. ⚽️ 💪 Who is the standout Phenom for you? Find out more: https://t.co/NgNjQlw6i7 #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/87NTBo0d3L — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) December 9, 2022

Among the top rated Phenoms are Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez alongside England duo Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham as well as AC Milan and Portugal star Rafael Leão.

With the Premier League underway once again, Team of the Week will return to its usual format with new releases available in FIFA Ultimate Team every Wednesday from 6pm BST.

Make sure to stay tuned throughout January for your chance to vote from an incredible pool of nominees to make up the EA SPORTS Team of the Year for 2022.

