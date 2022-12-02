EA SPORTS kick off FIFA World Cup in style with unique offerings

World Cup fever has taken over the football world and EA SPORTS have been celebrating throughout the month of November.

To kick off the build-up to the World Cup in Qatar, EA SPORTS announced the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack, in collaboration with Spotify, following a week of nominations from fans across the globe. The soundtrack consists of 100 songs from EA SPORTS FIFA titles over the last 25 years with 40 of those songs returning in-game in FIFA 23. Topping the FIFA charts are artists such as Glass Animals, Avicii, Billie Eilish, and Imagine Dragons. The Ultimate FIFA soundtrack is now available to stream on Spotify.

EA SPORTS are giving FUT players the opportunity to immerse themselves in the World Cup experience by playing as one of the 32 qualified nations in an authentic single-player recreation of the full tournament from the opening match onwards. You can also rewrite the outcome of a past World Cup 2022 game to change the destination of the biggest trophy in football, with authentic fixtures, squads, stats, results, group standings, and more.

The World's biggest stage is set. Play the #FIFAWorldCup now with all 32 nations in #FIFA23 🏆🎮 pic.twitter.com/n4FmjCLFze — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 20, 2022

Also new to FUT are Path to Glory player items that level up with each step that their country takes towards the trophy. The further they go in realising their ambitions on the pitch at the World Cup, the better they’ll become in your Ultimate Team squad. Among the players included are Leon Goretzka and American star, Christian Pulisic.

EA SPORTS are calling on fans to relive the glory days of legendary players who shone on the world’s stage. During the World Cup, a special set of Icons are available with Team 1 consisting of names such as Bobby Moore, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and Zinedine Zidane. Team 2 will be announced at the beginning of December with all icons available in FUT.

Away from the World Cup, EA SPORTS has again teamed up with Marvel to bring more of football’s fan favourites back to the pitch in FIFA 23 transforming FUT Heroes into Super Heroes. For the first time in the 14-year history of FUT, the unique illustrated designs will replace real-world player photos in-game for 21 of the selected FIFA World Cup FUT Heroes items. Earlier this month, Team 2 was revealed and included stars such as Jurgen Kohler and Tim Cahill.

Team of the Week has been suspended for the duration of the World Cup but each week there will be special announcements and initiatives for FUT players to enjoy. To keep up to date with the latest FIFA 23 news, head to https://www.ea.com/en-gb/games/fifa/fifa-23 and follow @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

