EA SPORTS Underage Leagues launched as youth celebrated throughout month

February was all about the world’s best young talent as EA SPORTS released their annual Future Stars campaign and the game’s biggest young talent arrived in EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with ratings reflecting their out of this world potential.

Future Stars is a list of the brightest breakthrough talents who are 23 or under and have shown high potential but have not yet become established global stars or been released in past Future Stars campaigns. Future Stars’ ratings represent the rating they could achieve at the peak of their career, if they reach their full potential.

Past Future Stars players who have gone on to earn a Team of The Year nomination and achieve some of the highest honours on the pitch include: Phil Foden, Lautaro Martinez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Erling Haaland, Mason Mount, and Rúben Dias.

Heading up Team 1 this year were Emile Smith-Rowe, Trevoh Chalobah, Ibrahima Konaté, and Conor Gallagher while the highlights from Team 2 contained Barcelona midfielder Pedri, Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Leicester City striker Patson Daka.

From FIFA 22 Future Stars to our very own young aspiring players, the EA SPORTS National Underage Leagues 2022 season officially launched last week at FAI HQ in Abbotstown with the 2022 season set to begin on the week ending Sunday, March 6.

There have been a number of developments made to the underage setups ahead of the new season which will see an introduction of overage players in the U19 League so that senior players returning from injury or in need of game-time can take part.

Also, a limited number of players who are U15 will be allowed to play in the U14 League and those who are U16 will be allowed to play in the U15 League, in a progressive move designed to provide more opportunities for players.

Players in the U14 and U15 league will now also be guaranteed a minimum of 30 minutes playing time where matches will be 90 minutes, split into 3 x 30 minute periods.

During the launch, it was announced that the EA SPORTS National U14 Cup will be named after former coach Eddie Wallace who passed away in December. The EA SPORTS National U15 Cup will also be renamed after Michael Hayes who was a long-serving administrator of the League of Ireland.

As usual, the EA SPORTS FIFA Team of the Week continued to celebrate the players who have played well in real life this month.

It was a month to celebrate for the England internationals as Raheem Sterling topped off his recent stellar performances when he was named in last week’s TOTW while there was also another inclusion this month for both Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Kane.

A new TOTW is released every Wednesday at 6pm GMT and is available in FIFA Ultimate Team until the next is announced.

