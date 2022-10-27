EA SPORTS celebrate record-breaking launch of FIFA 23

With a new season comes a new edition of EA SPORTS FIFA and the 2023 game has not disappointed.

Released worldwide on September 30th, EA SPORTS celebrated a record-breaking launch of FIFA 23 with over 10.3 million players within the first week, signaling the biggest launch period in EA SPORTS FIFA franchise history.

The game itself is revolutionary. HyperMotion2 Technology, both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, and cross-play features, are just some of the new additions in FIFA 23.

For the first time ever, fans can play as women’s club teams with the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout stage coming to FIFA 23 in early 2023.

EA SPORTS has also partnered with one of the world’s largest entertainment brands in Marvel to bring iconic football heroes to the pitch in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team™. Recognizing their memorable careers for club and country, each FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero will receive a special illustrated FUT item at the launch of the World Cup game mode. AFC Richmond and everyone’s favourite mustachioed manager, Ted Lasso, are also playable in FIFA 23, as the Greyhounds join Wrexham AFC in the Rest of World section of clubs within the game.

Alongside the worldwide launch, Irish fans eagerly looked forward to the the popular SSE Airtricity League FIFA 23 exclusive Club Pack Covers, celebrating 15 years of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in FIFA 23.

Following the launch, EA SPORTS gathered together a host of well known LOI faces to react to their FIFA 23 ratings with their initial thoughts captured on video.

Unsurprisingly, Shamrock Rovers midfield star Jack Byrne leads the way with his rating of 70, with Bohemians netminder James Talbot behind him with a rating of 67.

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes is 66-rated for the game, alongside Derry City winger Michael Duffy and St Patrick’s Athletic star Chris Forrester while Ireland international Graham Burke is also rated the same.

Meanwhile, EA SPORTS have also furthered their commitment to Women’s Football announcing several key initiatives at their Women’s Football Summit held in London recently.

EA SPORTS unveiled the ‘Starting XI Fund’, an Accelerator Fund for Women’s Football that is designed to grow the game moving forward. To jumpstart the fund, they have committed to an $11M investment, which will incorporate in-game, league, club and athlete investments to continue elevating the women’s game.

EA SPORTS also announced that beginning in 2023, it will fund a women’s football internship program with each new and existing women’s league partner, designed to inspire and empower young females from diverse backgrounds to become involved in the world of football.

Another major announcement at the summit was the news of their partnership with DAZN to become the Global Broadcast Partner of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The partnership will kick off in March, in conjunction with the UEFA Women’s Champions League launching in FIFA 23 and the quarterfinal round of the competition.

Alongside all of the new offerings, fan-favourite FIFA Ultimate Team features have returned. Ones To Watch casts an eye over the signings of the summer to see how they thrive and progress at their new clubs with dynamic items that have the potential to upgrade based on their real-world performances.

The squad boasts the summer’s big-name transfers including Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, and Gabriel Jesus.

Of course, Team of the Week is also back for the new season, celebrating the best players across all competitions every week.

Given his blistering start to the season, it was no surprise to see Erling Haaland included among one of the first teams of the year, however, there was also a notable inclusion in TOTW 1 in the form of Republic of Ireland and Birmingham star Scott Hogan.

TOTW is announced every Wednesday at 6pm with the player items available in FUT 23 for a limited time.

For all your FIFA 23 news, head to https://www.ea.com/en-gb/games/fifa/fifa-23 and follow @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human: