EA SPORTS celebrates FIFA Ultimate Team Birthday in style

FIFA Ultimate Team players were spoiled for choice across March with a number of initiatives and campaigns to help build and improve their squads.

To kick off the month EA SPORTS celebrated 13 years of FIFA Ultimate Team with two weeks of in-game content to help boost fans’ squads. There were plenty of offers to celebrate the occasion, among them, special FUT Birthday player items with five-star weak foot or skill move upgrades, login bonuses, SBCs, and more.

Look back on 13 years of #FUT in #FIFA22. -Special Player Items with five-star weak foot or skill move upgrades

-Login bonuses

-SBCs

Two squads of special FUT Birthday player items were announced and included were the likes of Dani Alves, Roberto Firmino, and Jack Grealish.

Also introduced this month was Fantasy FUT for fans to enjoy. Fantasy FUT brought a new dimension of live, dynamic item to FUT 22, with big initial boosts and – which started April 1 – the chance for players to earn up to +3 OVR upgrades based on their individual contributions.

Fantasy FUT players earn a +1 OVR upgrade if they make three appearances in their next five domestic league games, as well as a +1 OVR upgrade if they make an appearance in a team win in one of their next five domestic league games.

The first Fantasy FUT squad included stars such as Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek, and Allan Saint-Maximin while named in Team 2 were the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Philippe Coutinho, and Anthony Martial.

No month of March is complete without St Patrick’s Day celebrations and EA SPORTS celebrated in style with a ‘Fhéile Pádraig Sona’ themed FUT kit which went live in the in-game mode.

Much of the month was taken up with an international break and this was reflected in the EA SPORTS Team of the Week. Gareth Bale was celebrated following his stunning free kick against Austria in the World Cup Qualifiers while Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney was also named after scoring his first goal for Scotland.

It was also a good month for Irish fans on this front as Matt Doherty was named in the first TOTW of March after he netted his first Spurs goal against Leeds.

A new TOTW is released every Wednesday at 6pm GMT and is available in FIFA Ultimate Team until the next is announced.

