Best and brightest celebrated in EA SPORTS Team of the Season

EA SPORTS celebrated the best and brightest stars in football throughout the month of April with the announcement of Team of the Season.

To kick things off, EA SPORTS released a fan-voted Community Team that followed with the reveal of EFL Team of the Season, with the highly anticipated Premier League announcement going live this week.

This weekend, EA SPORTS are joining the Premier League in going dark on social in protest of racial hatred and discrimination online meaning the highly-anticipated Premier League Team of the Season was announced a day earlier than expected.

Unsurprisingly, the team is dominated by League leaders Manchester City who have five representatives. The rest of the XI is comprised of three players from Manchester United, two from Tottenham, two from Leicester City, and one each from Chelsea, Liverpool, and West Ham.

City’s Ederson gets the nod in goals while he is joined by his teammates Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo in defence. At left-back is United’s Luke Shaw while Wesley Fofana of Leicester is named as the other centre-back.

Included in the midfield are Tomas Soucek, Ilkay Gündogan, Mason Mount, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bruno Fernandes while Marcus Rashford, Son Heung-Min, and Mo Salah are the chosen wingers.

Harry Kane leads the way in the scoring charts this season and he is rewarded for his goal-scoring prowess with a place in the Team of the Season. He is joined up front by United striker Marcus Rashford.

The team will be released in-game this Friday, April 30, at 6pm while a secondary TOTS will join the EPL in packs on Monday, May 3.

Meanwhile, there was good news for League of Ireland fans as Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes was included in the vote for the Community Team of the Season.

Celebrating the very best of football with the greater FIFA Community at large, this team was selected by fans. The community chose from the best players to get one FUT special item or fewer this FUT cycle, to be rewarded with heavily boosted Team of the Season special items.

Your votes have been counted… 🗳 Here is your #FIFA21 Community Team of the Season 🔥 For more exclusive #FUT content follow 👉 https://t.co/n2C74HjvXV#TOTS pic.twitter.com/b2OPs90hxn — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 23, 2021

While Lopes missed out on a place in the final XI, the team was littered with talent including David Alaba from Bayern Munich, Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, and Man United youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The English Football League Team of the Season was also announced last week, consisting of players from the Championship, League One, and League Two. Norwich City dominates the team with Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Emiliano Buendía, and Teemu Pukki all recognised.

