EA SPORTS announce star studded FIFA 23 Team of the Year

EA SPORTS has revealed the FIFA 23 Team of the Year after millions of fans across the globe voiced their opinion on who should make the prestigious TOTY Final XI, honoring the world’s best of 2022.

Each year, EA SPORTS celebrates the world’s game by giving fans the chance to vote for their favorite footballers who have stood out among the rest. Once again millions of fans voted for their TOTY XI, and from these votes we saw Kylian Mbappé have the highest percentage of votes for attackers with 23%. Kevin De Bruyne had the highest percentage out of the midfielders vote with 21%, Achraf Hakimi for defenders with 15% and Thibaut Courtois took the top spot for goalkeepers with 56%.

As chosen by you. Presenting the #FIFA23 Team of the Year 🏆#TOTY pic.twitter.com/xGfMKsJCUP — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 19, 2023

The full TOTY lineup will be available only on FIFA 23 from the 26th January, with the full XI coming to FIFA Online January 20th and FIFA Mobile from early February. Ahead of the full XI arriving in FIFA 23, players will get the opportunity to see the attackers items in-game from 20th-21st January, midfielders 22nd-23rd, defenders and goalkeeper between 24th-25th.

“Our EA SPORTS FIFA’s Team of the Year Vote continues to grow in participation each year, and has become a highly respected authority on the best of the best in world football” said David Jackson, VP of brand for EA SPORTS FC. “Team of The Year gives millions of young football fans a voice as they nominate the world’s best, and we’re privileged to bring their chosen XI into FIFA 23.”

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 TEAM OF THE YEAR:

Attackers

Karim Benzema (France) – Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé (France) – Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – Paris Saint-Germain

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (England) – Borussia Dortmund

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) – Manchester City

Luka Modrić (Croatia) – Real Madrid

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) – Paris Saint-Germain

Éder Militão (Brazil) – Real Madrid

Theo Hernández (France) – AC Milan

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) – Liverpool

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) – Real Madrid

_____

As in previous years fans will also have the opportunity to vote in-game for their 12th man of the year, the final player added to the TOTY collective. The three players who narrowly missed out on the final XI and who could be the 12th Man are:

Attacker

Erling Haaland (Norway) – Man City

Midfielder

Federico Valverde (Uruguay) – Real Madrid

Defender

João Cancelo (Portugal) – Man City

Voting will take place within FIFA Ultimate Team™ from the 23rd January.

