EA SPORTS and FAI join forces for eLOI competition

Irish players took centre stage in EA SPORTS FIFA 21 this month as a number of incentives were released to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

To celebrate all things Irish, EA SPORTS announced Aaron Connolly, Jeff Hendrick and Daryl Horgan as the new Irish-themed squad foundations players which were made available to FUT players for a limited time.

In addition to that, Matt Doherty Moments Squad Building Challenges were released while a new FUT shield for Silver Stars Player Aiden McGeady was also made available in FUT 21 for a limited time.

March also saw the return of League of Ireland action and to mark that, it was announced that the FAI are joining the eSports revolution with the launch of their first-ever eLOI competition for LOI clubs and the Republic of Ireland’s entry into the FIFAe Nations Series 2021.

All 20 clubs from the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Divisions will participate in the exciting new eLOI competition from April 6th with a live broadcasted final scheduled for May 10th, 2021 in a tournament that will come under the official League of Ireland umbrella.

The eLOI also joins the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series tournament circuit as an Official League Qualifier on the Road to the FIFAe World Cup, with the top two players qualifying into the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 European PS4 Play-Offs to be held later this year.

Additionally, the winner of the new eLOI will go on to be one of two designated representatives to play for the Republic of Ireland in the FIFAe Nations Series 2021 when they will go head-to-head against the top FIFA esports nations in qualification in May 2021, playing to reach the Grand Finals in the Autumn.

The second Republic of Ireland player chosen to represent their country in the FIFAe Nations Series will qualify via an open online tournament, the FAI eCup which will run across Ireland on April 1st, April 8th, and April 15th with the winner of this qualification series playing in May’s qualifiers.

Meanwhile this month, EA SPORTS marked a dozen years of FIFA Ultimate Team. FUT Birthday brings back last year’s popular Weak Foot or Skill Move upgrades to two boosted squads over two weeks and supplements those with SBCs honouring some of the best fan favourites from FUT 09 through the present.

The first squad was announced at the end of March and included the likes of Thiago, Jamie Vardy, and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané.

Keep an eye out for Team 2 which will be announced Friday, April 2nd.

