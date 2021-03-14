David Moyes names the players he tried to sign for Man United

“We were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.”

Former Manchester United boss, David Moyes, has revealed the three transfer targets he missed out on signing after becoming the club’s manager back in 2013.

Moyes stepped into the role following the retirement of Alex Ferguson, who transformed Man United into the biggest club in world football.

David Moyes succeeds Alex Ferguson as Man United manager.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues over the course of 26 years in charge. Succeeding the scot was always going to be a tough act to follow, and so it proved for his compatriot

Moyes was sacked by the Red Devils with four games of the season to go, following a defeat to Everton which left them in to go in seventh place and out of the Champions League places.

However, it could have been very different for Moyes had he been able to land some of the big-name players he had targeted for transfers.

Moyes on the players he missed out on.

Speaking with Richard Keys and Andy Gray as part of their beIN Sports YouTube series, Moyes outlined some of the superstar talents he tried to sign whilst Man United boss.

“Toni Kroos would certainly be the one who if I’d got to Manchester United he’d have been winning,” Moyes said.

“And at that time as well we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.”

Of course, United missed out on all three.

Bale signed for Real Madrid, where he was joined by Kroos a season later. Fabregas opted to remain in Barcelona before signing with Chelsea and helping them to a league title the following season.

The former Everton boss also spoke about the world-class midfielder he attempted to sign while manager of the Merseyside club.

“I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to close to a lot of good players,” he said.

“One of them would be Michael Essien. We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

You can watch the interview below:

Originally published on April 14, 2020.

Read More About: Cesc Fabregas, David Moyes, everton fc, gareth bale, Manchester United, michael essien, toni kroos